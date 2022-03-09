Report on Interest
JUST IN: Senators turn down Buhari’s request for electoral review

The Senate has turned down President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to review section 84 subsection 12 of the 2021 amended Electoral Act that barred political officeholders including state governors, the opportunity from being able to vote or be voted for in any political party conventions and congresses across the country.

The lawmakers said that there was nothing wrong with the amended 2022 electoral act and that section 84 sub-section 12 does not require any review, saying the section is correct and should be allowed to stay.

They rejected the president’s request on Wednesday during plenary when the issue was brought before the house by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, with all the lawmakers voting against it.

The request was rejected after a Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, a lawmaker representing Kebbi State on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform made the lead debate for the second reading of the bill.

MORE DETAILS SOON

