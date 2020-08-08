Just In: Sen. Kashamu dies of COVID-19

A former senator representing Ogun East senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu, has been reported to have died of coronavirus at the age of 62 in Lagos State.

After contracting the virus, Kashamu was said to have been rushed to First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos Island axis by his family to fast-track recovery from COVID-19.

As gathered, the deceased, who was confirmed dead on Saturday by medical experts at the hospital where he had been on admission, was said to have an underlining ailment before contracting the disease.

Confirming the death, Ben Murray-Bruce, who was his colleague at the 8th Assembly, described the deceased as a friend that would foreever be remembered for his contribution to the country’s development.

Murray-Bruce, who is Chief Executive Officer, Sliverbird Group, in a post on his official social media handle, disclosed that the former lawmaker died at a private hospital, First Cardiology Consultants, where he had been receiving treatment after contracting the virus.

He said: “‪I have just lost my good friend of forever to COVID-19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”‬

MORE DETAILS SOON