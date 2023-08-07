JUST IN: Senate steps down El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi as minister appointees

After days of arguments over previous public and online conducts of 48 ministers nominated by President Bola Tinubu, the Senate has withhold the clearance of three nominees over petitions bordering on security and others brought against them to the National Assembly.

The three nominees not cleared by the lawmakers were the Kaduna State former governor, Nasru El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State),

The other 45 nominees have been cleared by the Senators including the former minister of Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, whose screening was suspended midway over his conducts and allegations against the National Assembly during immediate past administration.

Before their confirmation on Monday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the nominations to a series of voice votes, of which all but three were not approved.

Others cleared by the lawmakers were: Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa), Betta Edu (Cross River), John Enoh (Cross River), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra) and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others were: Uche Nnaji (Enugu), Doris Uzoka (Imo), Dele Alake (Ekiti), Tunji Alausa (Lagos), Lola Ade John (Lagos), Ishak Salako (Ogun), Bosun Tijjani (Ogun), Olawale Edun (Ogun), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo), Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Yusuf M Tuggar (Bauchi), Ali Pate (Bauchi), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe) and Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba)

Also cleared, Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Maryam Mairiga Mahmoud (Kano), Abdullahi T Gwarzo (Kano), Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina) Hanatu Musawa (Katsina)

34. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello M Goronyo (Sokoto), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT), Shuaibu A Audu (Kogi), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Imaan S-Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Mohammed Idris (Niger), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

