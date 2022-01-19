JUST IN: Senate removes direct primaries from Electoral Act ahead 2023 election

In a bid to ensure the 2023 general election is conducted in conformity with global trends, the Senate has rescinded its earlier decision on making direct primaries the only method of electing candidates by political parties through the adjustment of the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

The lawmakers have adjusted the provision in the bill to give each party options to choose the best method that could aid the easy emergence of candidates for any election

On Wednesday before sending the amended bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate amended Clause 87 in the bill, allowing direct, indirect, and consensus options of nominating party candidates for party elections.

The adjustment came days after the President declined to sign the earlier amended act for not giving political parties the option to decide which form better suited them and that the global insecurity required that large gathering should be minimixed.

