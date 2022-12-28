JUST IN: Senate pushes for old naira note deadline adjustment

The Senate has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to adjust the deadline earlier fixed for the use of old naira notes for transactions across the country from January 31st, to June 30, 2023.

They said that the adjustment in date for return and use of old naira notes would allow Nigerians living in remote communities and states with less number of banks to lodge the previous note with ease.

According to the lawmakers, states like Borno and Yobe have less number of banks with huge population of businessmen that would aimed to return the old notes so as to have access to the new currency.

The lawmakers gave the directives on Wednesday during a plenary after passing the 2023 budget presented before the house by President Muhammadu Buhari.

MORE DETAILS LATER

