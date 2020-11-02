Just In: Senate President, Govs, IGP, others meet over security challenges

As part of the effort to address the level of insecurity across the country, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Northern states Governors, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, and others were said to be meeting on possible solutions to insecurity in Nigeria.

Others at the meeting ongoing in Kaduna State on Monday were Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, members of the National Assembly, Minister of Information and culture, Lai Muhammed, traditional rulers, and other senior officials.

DETAILS LATER