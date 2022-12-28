JUST IN: Senate okays N21.8trn as 2023 budget

The Senate and House of Representatives have passed the Year 2023 estimate with a slight increase of the grant total from N20.51 trillion presented before it by President Muhammadu Buhari to N21.83 trillion.

During the appropriation bill passage, the lawmakers added N1.32 trillion, so as to assist the Federal Government to complete all ongoing projects, the 2023 election, and other programmes already initiated by the current administration.

A breakdown of the budget indicates an allocation of N967.5 billion for statutory transfers, N6.6 trillion for debt servicing, N8.3 trillion for recurrent expenditure, and N5.9 trillion for capital expenditure.

In the budget for next year, the lawmakers increased the oil benchmark price from $70 to $75 to reflect the current market values of the oil barrel in the international market even after the country’s daily production rate was pegged at 1.69 million per barrel and the exchange rate at N435 per dollar.

The passage of the budget was a sequel to the consideration of the reports presented before the house by the Committee on Appropriation.

In his presentation, the senate committee chairman on appropriation, Barau Jibrin, recommended that N967.4 billion be approved for Statutory Transfers – a category into which the National Assembly budget falls.

Jibrin also explained that the committee observed the need for stimulation of the economy through increased capital expenditure, which will make for infrastructural development.

The Senate, thereafter, dissolved into the Committee of Supply, which considered and passed the budget, so as to maintain the budget circle introduced by the ninth assembly.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, commended his colleagues for restoring the budget cycle to January to December, noting that the 2023 budget is the fourth and final budget to be passed by the ninth Senate.

The senate president urged the executive to ensure the total implementation of the 2022 supplementary budget, so as to ensure accountability, just as he commended the National Assembly for passing previous finance bills which always guide the budget.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

