JUST IN: Senate okays electronic poll result transmission

Following protests over amendment of the electoral act, the Senate has amended section 60 (3), making it mandatory for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results electronically across the country.

However, the lawmakers did not add real time transmission which had been the major stance of advocates for an amendment of the electoral act before the 2027 general election.

The lawmakers, meanwhile, indicated that where the transmission of election results to the IREV portal were impossible due to network glitches, the presiding officer at each polling unit should fill the poll results manually in result sheet (Form EC8A).

They added that on this premise, Form EC8A would become the primary source for result collation for the affected polling unit in any part of the country.

It made the correction on Tuesday while approving page 1482 of the votes and proceedings of Wednesday last week, when the bill was passed.

This led to uproar in the chamber when Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe called for a division in protest of the ruling by the Senate, which was confirmed by Akpabio by hitting the gavel.

Following his motion for division, Akpabio stated, “In line with our rules, Sen Abaribe has proposed that we go ahead and vote. And for me I think we should do so so that everyone will answer his father’s name.”

Abaribe replied, “Thank you, Mr President. I wish to withdraw my motion.”