JUST IN: Senate okays Buhari’s seven ministerial nominees

The Senate has confirmed seven persons nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as ministers, to replace former appointees that resigned to contest for different public offices during the political parties primaries.

A breakdown of the newly-confirmed ministers showed that four were from four south-east states; with one appointee each from the north-west, south-west, and south-south regions.

The new appointees include Henry Ikechukwu – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa-Ibom State, Ekuma Joseph – Ebonyi State, Goodluck Nana Obia – Imo State, Umar Ibrahim Yakub – Kano State, Ademola Adewole Adegorioye – Ondo State, and Odo Udi – Rivers State.

They were confirmed on Wednesday following a screening at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, an exercise that was presided over by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

The development came days after President Buhari appointed the ministers and wrote to the Senate, asking that they should be screened and confirmed, to fill the vacuum left by the former minister.

They were named following the resignation of some cabinet members who quit their positions to seek elective posts in the just-concluded primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi; ex-Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio; Ogbonnaya Onu and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba were among ministers who resigned to contest for the APC presidential ticket – which none of them won.

Their resignation was in line with the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act which mandates that “no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

