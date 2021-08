A former deputy Senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 74 after a brief illness in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

As gathered, the former lawmaker died after nine days of sickness and isolation over possible contractions of coronavirus virus in the country.

It was learnt that Mantu was pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital, where he had been admitted, at about 2am on Tuesday,

