JUST IN: Senate fixes date for Amupitan’s screening as INEC chairman

The Senate has scheduled the screening of Prof. Joash Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu after the expiration of Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure.

Amupitan’s screening comes barely 24 hours after Tinubu’s letter seeking his confirmation was read on the Senate floor by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

In his letter to the Senate, the president said the appointment was made in line with Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and urged lawmakers to grant it their “usual expeditious consideration.”

According to a circular issued by the Senate’s Director of Information, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, the screening will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

The statement read, “The Office of the Secretary, Research and Information wishes to notify members of the Press and the general public that the Senate will on Thursday, 16th October, 2025, conduct the screening of the nominee of President Bola Tinubu, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, as INEC Chairman.

“The exercise is scheduled to hold at the Senate Chamber, National Assembly Complex. Members of the Senate Press Corps are kindly requested to provide their usual media coverage and support to ensure adequate dissemination of information to the public.

“Similarly, television stations are expected to extend the usual courtesies of providing live coverage of the event.”