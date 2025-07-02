JUST IN: Senate ex-president leaves PDP after emerging ADC chairman

Former Senate President David Mark and a devoted member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced his resignation from the political party, citing deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and a lack of unity.

Mark’s move follows his appointment as the interim national Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party adopted by a coalition of opposition parties to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the highly anticipated 2027 general election.

In his resignation letter, the former Senate President attributed his decision to quit the party to the persistent crises in the PDP and his intention to join the national opposition coalition.

According to Mark on Wednesday, although he had made efforts to resolve the crises afflicting the PDP, the situation continued to deteriorate by the day, prompting him to dump the party.

He added that his decision to leave the PDP was taken after consulting with his family and political associates.

The former Senate President also used the opportunity to announce that he is joining the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movements in Nigeria, a move he said would contribute to the broader effort to rescue the nation and safeguard its democracy.

According to him, “I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with Immediate effect.

“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.

“I have worked steadfastly to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party, efforts which without sounding immodest helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.

“However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy,” he concluded.