JUST IN: Senate drops El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi, clears 45 other ministerial nominees

After days of arguments over previous public and online conducts of 48 ministers nominated by President Bola Tinubu, the Senate has withhold the clearance of three nominees over petitions bordering on security and others brought against them to the National Assembly.

The three nominees not cleared by the lawmakers were the Kaduna State former governor, Nasru El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State),

The other 45 nominees have been cleared by the Senators including the former minister of Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, whose screening was suspended midway over his conducts and allegations against the National Assembly during immediate past administration.

Before their confirmation on Monday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the nominations to a series of voice votes, of which all but three were not approved.

MORE DETAILS SOON

