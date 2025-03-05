JUST-IN: Senate dismisses Natasha’s allegation against Akpabio

The Senate has dismissed the sexual harassment petition filed against Senate President, Godwill Apkabio by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to avoid contempt of court.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s complaint against Akpabio was turned down by the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions just hours after she presented it to the assembly.

During her probe hearing on Wednesday, the Committee Chairman and lawmaker representing Edo South, Neda Imasuen, deemed the petition ‘dead on arrival’ citing a breach of Senate Standing Order 40.

Imasuen noted that the Kogi lawmaker signed the petition herself, instead of having it endorsed by someone else, rendering it procedurally invalid.

He also stated that the issues raised against the senate president, including obstruction of service and abuse of office were already in court, making them sub judice.

MORE DETAILS COMING.