JUST IN: Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC chairman, others

Amid controversies, the Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ola Olukoyede as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Aside from that, the lawmakers confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency, with a charge to reduce corruption across the country.

The confirmation of both men followed their screening by the upper chamber on Wednesday afternoon, barely a week after they were appointed by President Bola Tinubu, an appointment that had attracted criticism from Nigerians that believe their appointments were unconstitutional.

The Senate also screened and confirmed the appointment of Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The President had on October 12, 2023 appointed Olukoyede and Hammajoda as chair and secretary to the commission respectively.

The leadership of the country’s focal anti-graft agency has experienced shakeup in the last few months since the assumption of President on May 29, 2023.

Earlier, the President suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely as the anti-graft agency boss. Bawa was suspended “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office”. The action followed “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

The President subsequently directed the Director of Operations at the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, to step in as acting EFCC chair while the Department of State Services (DSS) took Bawa into custody.

The Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, had explained that Olukoyede’s appointment is for a renewable term of four years in the first instance.

He also said the President appointed Hammajoda to serve as the Secretary of the EFCC for a renewable term of five years in the first instance.

