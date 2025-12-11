JUST IN: Senate confirms Fani-Kayode, Dambazau as ambassadors

The Senate has cleared former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and ex-Minister of Interior and retired Army General, Abdulrahman Dambazau, as ambassador-designates, paving the way for their potential diplomatic postings abroad.

Fani-Kayode and Dambazau were confirmed after appearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening, two weeks after President Bola Tinubu submitted a 32-member list of ambassadorial nominees on November 29.

During Thursday’s session, the nominees were briefly introduced before being asked to “take a bow and leave,” in line with longstanding Senate tradition.

The courtesy was extended to them based on their established public profiles and previous Senate screenings during their ministerial appointments.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele defended the procedure, saying it is reserved for individuals “with established and verifiable records of public service.”

He added that anyone who has previously served in the National Assembly automatically qualifies, as “their legislative history and public profile are already well known to lawmakers.”

