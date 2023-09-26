Report on Interest
BusinessEconomyTop Story

JUST IN: Senate confirms Cardoso as new CBN governor, four other deputies

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

After several minutes of drilling, the Senate has confirmed the appointment of Citi Bank former boss, Yemi Cardoso, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new governor, who would be expected to address challenges that have crippled the country’s economy.

Also, the senators approved the appointment of four deputy governors nominated by President Bola Tinubu to work with Cardoso, in shaping a new direction for the Nigerian economy through the apex bank.

The four Deputy Governors screened and approved by the lawmakers as suitable to hold the office were Emem Usoro, Muhammad Abdullahi, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello.

