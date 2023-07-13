JUST IN: Senate confirms appointment new service chiefs

The Senate has confirmed Chief of Defence staff nominee, Major General Christopher Musa, and the three other officers nominated as Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu, after several minutes of open and closed-door screening on the floor of the chamber.

Other three security chiefs whose nomination were approved by the lawmakers were Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja;; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, AVM Hassan Abubakar.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, confirmed their appointments on Thursday after the lawmakers voted on their performance while addressing the house and solutions identified to challenges confronting the country.

Akpabio said that the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues that were posed to them by the lawmakers.

This came barely three days after the President’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate, requesting that the red chamber confirm the service chiefs.

Earlier during the screening, the lawmakers instructed the security chiefs to introduce themselves and give an overview of their plans for the new office as well as how they intend to achieve their goals.

Abubakar, while addressing the lawmakers on the podium, disclosed plans to adopt additional air power to diminish threats to the country.

The Airforce chief stated that the ultimate focus, under his watch, would be on air combat capabilities, ensuring that attacks were launched against terrorists and surveillance were intensified across the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Ogalla, promised the lawmakers that the Nigerian Navy would be tackling the prevailing issue of oil theft, to increase the Federal Government losses.

He promises to improve on the strategies used in the past, develop new strategies, and build on zonal and inter-agency cooperation to fight oil theft.

The Naval boss added that the Navy would enhance monitoring and surveillance to ensure its operations are effective especially on the waterways.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja, noted that Nigeria has gone through challenging security situations, which have impacted the economy and the entire fabric of society and made governance more challenging.

He stated that if confirmed by the Senate, he shall do his best to justify the confidence imposed on him by President Tinubu and Nigerians.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Musa, meanwhile, disclosed that the armed forces were working tirelessly to safeguard the country from external invaders especially across the Northern region of Nigeria.

Musa, who urged the lawmakers to confirm his appointment, said that the armed forces under his watch will continue to serve Nigerians dutifully.

