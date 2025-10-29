JUST IN: Senate begins screening for new service chiefs

The Senate has commenced screening of President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the positions of service chiefs as part of the confirmation process for the nation’s top military appointments.

The exercise comes after a letter from President Tinubu asking the Senate to confirm General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff, along with three other nominees.

Also appointed were Major-General W. Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.

The newly appointed service chiefs arrived at the National Assembly Complex on Wednesday around 10 a.m., accompanied by senior military officers, for their confirmation screening by the Senate.

According to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the screening, initially scheduled for next week, was brought forward to allow the new chiefs to assume their duties without delay, ensuring continuity and effective coordination of national security operations.

The new appointments take immediate effect, replacing outgoing chiefs General Christopher Musa, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Air Marshal Bala Abubakar, who have led operations against Boko Haram, ISWAP, and armed bandits since June 2023.

Tinubu had approved major changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces, removing the service chiefs except Oluyede and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye, whom the president considered a major asset to the achievements recorded under his administration.

