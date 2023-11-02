Report on Interest
Youths will drive my economic plan- Tinubu

Gunmen kill 15 villagers during attack in Congo

Esther Kalu

ISWAP and Nigeria’s sovereignty

MetroNews

JUST IN: Senate approves N2.17trn 2023 supplementary budget amid criticism

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Amid ongoing criticism by Nigerians over contents of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget, the Senate has approved the financial request present before it by President Bola Tinubu, after third reading.

Before the passage of the bill, the Senate adopted the report of the harmonized sittings of both red and green chambers on the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill as submitted by Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC Ogun West).

The senate approved the bill after the lawmakers on Thursday voted in it’s support during a plenary session chaired by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Guild
