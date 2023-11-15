JUST IN: Security agencies arrest NLC president’s attackers in Imo

The hoodlums that attacked the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, during a demonstration in Owerri, Imo State capital, have been arrested by military agencies for prosecution over their conducts.

The hoodlums are currently being questioned by the security agencies for prosecution, barely two weeks after attacking the labour union leader in the state.

Ajaero, who stormed Owerri to lead a protest, was severely beaten and detained for hours.

The National Security Adviser to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed 24 hours after the workers shutdown major public offices and parastatals over poor wages and attack on their president.

In a statement signed by the Head of Strategic Communications in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari U Mijinyawa, on Wednesday, Ribadu urged the movement to rescind its decisions on the ongoing strike , adding that attackers of Ajaero have been arrested and investigations had commenced.

Ribadu said the federal government regrets the incident that happened in Imo and condemns it in its entirety, noting that it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Tinubu and his administration.

The statement read, “The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is concerned by the declaration of a nationwide strike by the leadership of the Organised Labour led by the NLC and TUC.

“The NSA is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests.

“As attested by the NLC leadership, the NSA immediately intervened on learning about the travails of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joseph Ajero who was assaulted in Owerri, Imo State.

“The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

“The Federal Government will never condone such an act. As a fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct thorough investigation into the circumstances sorrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits. Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the NSA, therefore, appeals to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process underway to be exhausted.”

