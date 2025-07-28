JUST IN: SDP expels El-Rufai for sabotaging party’s 2027 plans

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the social Democratic Party (SDP) has expelled former Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, from the party.

The SDP declared that El-Rufai is barred from any form of association with the party for the next 30 years.

The party further accused him of falsely presenting himself as a member, interfering with internal processes, and attempting to undermine the party through unconstitutional acts and deceptive political tactics.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Araba Aiyenigba, SDP said the party’s NWC reached the decision following thorough investigations into El-Rufai’s controversial claims of membership and his alleged backdoor political activities.

According to the SDP, the former governor’s conduct was marked by; “gross indiscipline, misinformation, inducement, and manipulation,” which allegedly fueled internal divisions and threatened the party’s unity and ideological integrity.

SDP also accused him of aligning with another political party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), while trying to draw the SDP into an unapproved political coalition.

The statement reads, “In line with the Constitution of the SDP, the ideology, manifesto, principles and practices thereof, and in consonance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act pertaining to the exclusive right of a political party to determine its membership, the National Working Committee deliberated on the controversial membership status of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai from Kaduna State who has in recent months been parading himself as a member of the SDP despite the assertion of the Kaduna State Executives that he has not joined the SDP but has instead been promoting the activities of other political party in the State.

“At the initial stage, this individual Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was given the benefit of the doubt given his status as an elderly person, a former Minister and State Governor who should know the implications of false representation and impersonation, especially given the fact that he published on his social media handles that he had joined the SDP which led to congratulatory messages from prominent leaders of our party and a letter of support at his request by the National Publicity Secretary.

“However upon thorough inquiry, it turned out that the Kaduna State SDP was right and this individual had not joined the SDP. The following facts emerged: Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai failed to register at his Ward as required by the law despite falsely publishing on social media that he had joined the SDP;

“El-Rufai devoted so much time to putting up false representation of membership by seeking photo opportunities with the suspended National Chairman Shehu Musa Gabam and some leaders of the SDP who assumed that he had joined the SDP in Kaduna State; El-Rufai was confronted by serious eligibility problems given an unpleasant history of intolerance and persecution of the SDP as an opposition party during his time as the Governor of Kaduna State under the APC;

“Apparently to run away from his past, El-Rufai proposed an elaborate welcome ceremony at the SDP National Secretariat in Abuja but was politely counseled that such a jamboree was not tenable and he should go home to register at his Ward in Kaduna State after passing simple eligibility interview and on boarding process.

“Rather than register lawfully with the Ward Executives, this individual simply forged his own documents and self-registered and arrogated to himself “number 001 in the SDP membership register of Unguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North Local Government Area”, as if the Ward had no single member prior to his purported joining. This is contrary to all existing and updated records of the SDP in Kaduna State.

“His dodgy membership status aside, El-Rufai has been illegitimately trading with the name of the SDP in various forums and other political transactions around the so-called Coalition, despite knowing that he has no such authority and contrary to the declared policy of the SDP National Working Committee and other organs.

“Additionally, despite his opaque status, innumerable have been the destabilising schemes of the said Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai against the SDP at both national, state and local levels such that peace which was the hallmark of the SDP has eluded the party since he began fraternising with our leadership and membership.

“The NWC therefore and hereby decides that by confirming and ratifying the denunciation of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai which was earlier done by his Unguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna North Local Government Area and Kaduna State Executive Committee in Kaduna State, the SDP at all levels disassociates, disclaims, disfellowships, excommunicates Nasir Ahmad Elrufai as a member of the SDP; and to the extent that he purportedly claims membership by self registration or any other means, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is consequently expelled from the membership of the Social Democratic Party anywhere in Nigeria and globally.

“Members of the SDP across Nigeria and the general public are by this public notice informed that Mallam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai is not a member of the SDP, and does not represent the interests of the Party at any level, and for any purpose or to any intent.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant agencies and institutions are hereby notified of the non-member status and non-eligibility of Mallam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai for SDP membership effective until Wednesday July 28, 2055.