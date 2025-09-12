JUST IN: Scores trapped under collapsed Lagos three-storey building

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed, trapping scores of site workers around Alagomeji axis of Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

Of the scores trapped under the collapsed building rubbles, emergency officials from the Lagos State Government have rescued two minutes after arriving at the collapsed building scene.

The trapped workers were said to be working on the building at 333 Borno Way, Alagomeji Yaba when it suddenly caved in on them on Friday evening.

MORE DETAILS SOON