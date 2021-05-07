Just In: Scores injure during Police, motorcyclists clashes in Lagos

Scores of Lagosians were reported to have been injured and commercial activities halted in Ogba axis of Lagos State for several minutes when Nigerian Policemen and commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders clashed over the alleged shooting of their member.

During the clashes, gunshots were said to have enveloped the air around Area G Command and Ogba Bus stop end of Micheal Ogunnusi road, forcing several commuters and traders to abandon their wears for safety.

As gathered, there were different accounts of the reasons for the clashes between both parties on Friday, while one account narrated that the law enforcement agency killed one Okada rider and injured the other yesterday night.

The eyewitness added that the Okada rider, who were mostly of Northern extractions, in retaliation stormed the police station and were about setting the station ablaze before they were repelled, resulting in gunshots.

Another account had it that the motorcyclists had converged beside a commercial bank for an internal issue when the Nigerian Police stormed the scene and ordered that they leave but the riders refused, resulting in the clashes that had disrupted activities within the community.

