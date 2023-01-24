JUST IN: Scores injure during multiple bomb explosions in Niger

Scores of residents were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries when multiple bomb explosions rocked Galadiman Kogo community in Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

It was learnt that the bombs suddenly went off in the community near Shiroro dam, forcing many residents including children to scamper for safety, so as to avoid any injuries.

As gathered, the explosion occurred at about 12 pm on Tuesday when residents were busy with their daily commercial activities in the community.

The Commissioner for Internal security and home Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, who confirmed the development, stated that they were about detecting what was responsible for the explosion.

MORE DETAILS SOON

