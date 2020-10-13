Just In: Scores injure during cultists clash in Lagos

Residents of Mainland Local Government, Lagos State were reported to be currently living in fear after members of two cult groups clashed within the council and injured dozens of persons during the face-off.

The members of the two cult groups believed to be Eiye and Aiye, were reported to have converted Herbert Macaulay way off Ogun street in Ebute Metta axis of the council to a battle ground to settle the differences between them.

During the clash that was reported to have started at about 9pm , The Guild learnt that scores of residents sustained injures and several vehicles parked within the community were vandalised by members of both groups.

In two different videos obtained from an eyewitness by our correspondent, the group members were armed with different weapons and engaged in the fight without officers of the Nigerian Police interfering in the face-off.

According to one of the eywitness, Cult clashes ongoing at Herbert Macaulay off Ogun street in Ebute Metta and some innocent residents have been injured while vehicles parked on the road vandalized.