JUST IN: Scores injure after train derail in Abuja

Dozens of people were reported injured after a passenger train heading from Abuja to Kaduna derailed, causing several coaches to topple and triggering panic among commuters onboard.

The disaster involving the Kaduna-bound ATKS train service occurred at about 11:09 AM near KM 49, between Kubwa and Asham stations.

As gathered, the derailment happened without any warning, leaving passengers scrambling for safety, many even climbing over each other to escape the derailed coaches.

While the exact cause of the derailment remains unclear at the time of this report, no casualties have been officially reported.

Confirming the incident which took place on Tuesday morning, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, noted that emergency rescue operations, including medical personnel had been mobilised.

“NRC confirms a train derailment involving its Kaduna bound AKTS train service at about 11.09 at KM 49 between Kubwa station and Asham station,” Opeifa said.

“Emergency rescue, medical personnel, and nearby hospitals have already been mobilised.

“Full compliment of security already on ground as effort is ongoing to move all passengers on train back to Abuja safely.”

MORE DETAILS COMING.