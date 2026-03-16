JUST IN: Scores injure after Kaduna–Abuja train accident

Scores of train passengers have been injured after a passenger service train on the busy Kaduna–Abuja rail corridor collided with a freight train.

Video footage shared online captured the aftermath, showing the damaged fronts of both trains, with one engine partially derailed.

Passengers aboard the affected service were forced to disembark and wait near the tracks while railway personnel inspected the site and coordinated the next steps.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, disclosed that the derailment occurred near Asham.

Opeifa noted that, at the time of reporting, no fatalities had been recorded adding that the injured passengers have been transported back to Idu Train Station to receive medical attention.

He added that the NRC has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The Guild reports that the Kaduna–Abuja railway, a flagship route operated by the NRC, has been a critical transport link for commuters and travellers seeking a safer and faster alternative to the often-risky highway between the two cities.

However, it has faced periodic challenges, including derailments and technical faults in recent years, prompting public concern over reliability and safety.