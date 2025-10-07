JUST IN: Science minister resigns amid reports on certificate forgery

The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has resigned from office over allegations of forging certificates presented to President Bola Tinubu after nomination into the cabinet.

Nnaji tendered his resignation letter to the president after the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) disowned the Bachelor of Science degree certificate in the former minister’s possession.

The Minister’s resignation was confirmed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, through a statement made available to The Guild.

Onanuga said that the former minister’s resignation has been accepted by the president, who thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him well in future endeavours.

According to the statement, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.

“He resigned today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria. Nnaji said he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents”.

The resignation came two years after his appointment by President Tinubu into the cabinet representing Enugu State.

Nnaji presented the discredited certificate as part of his credentials to support his ministerial appointment in 2023.

In the letter signed by Senior Deputy Registrar (Records), F.C. Achiuwa, on behalf of UNN Registrar, Celine Nnebedum, which corroborated the letter earlier signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, maintained that although Nnaji was admitted into the university in 1981, he neither graduated nor was issued any certificate.

It added that after searching through the institution’s records for the 1985 session showed that the former minister’s name was not on the list.

The official stressed that “there is no indication” that the degree certificate, which the minister possesses, was issued by the University of Nigeria.”