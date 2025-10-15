JUST IN: Scavengers vandalize four transmission towers in Akwa Ibom

Residents of Akwa Ibom State will have to make arrangements for another source of power supply after scavengers vandalized four transmission towers along the Eket–Ikot Abasi 132kV transmission line, preventing power supply to many communities across the state.

Of the four transmission towers vandalized by scavengers, T35 has collapsed, while T7, T33, and T34 have been severely damaged by Akwa Ibom vandals.

The vandalism was confirmed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) through a statement released on Wednesday by the firm’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

Mbah noted that, to ensure the restoration of power supply to the affected communities, the firm has commenced mobilizing resources to facilitate the reconstruction of the collapsed tower and transmission line.

While assuring residents that power would be restored after the completion of the repair works, he disclosed that the act was perpetrated by vandals during the weekend.

“Following the collapse of the transmission tower, a TCN inspection team from the Lines Department visited the site of the incident in Ete Community, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, and found several dismantled tower components on the ground. A closer investigation revealed that additional tower members had been removed from the fallen tower and carted away. The team also observed that Towers T7, T33, and T34 had been tampered with.

“As a result, there is a temporary disruption of bulk power supply through the Eket and Ekim 132/33kV Transmission Substations, as well as the Ibom Power Station. Consequently, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company will be unable to off-take power from these substations for onward distribution to its customers in Eket and Ekim towns.

“We reiterate that vandalism poses a serious threat to the stability of the nation’s transmission system and urge host communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities around transmission installations to security operatives or the nearest TCN office. The fight against the vandalism of power infrastructure is a collective responsibility. We call on all stakeholders to join hands in protecting these critical national assets from further attacks”.