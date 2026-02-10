JUST IN: Saudi reopens pilgrims portal after NAHCON chairman resignation

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reopened its portal for Nigerian Muslims intending to perform the 2026 hajj exercise to complete their registrations, an opportunity granted to the country after the Federal Government, through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), adhered to its requests.

After reopening the portal, the Saudi authorities have given NAHCON seven days to ensure all intending pilgrims complete their date-capturing exercise and other documentations needed to facilitate their travels for the pilgrimage in the country.

A check by The Guild correspondent on Tuesday showed that the Saudi government reopened the portal after its alleged demands were met, including the request for Saleh’s replacement in the coordination of this year’s hajj exercise in their country.

As gathered, the resignation of the ex-NAHCON boss was part of the conditions listed by the Saudi authorities before the portal could be reopened for thousands of intending pilgrims, particularly those who paid through the state governments and private hajj tour operators across the country.

Infulfilment of its promises, The Guild learnt that the portal was reopened barely 24 hours after the Saudi authorities were notified that Saleh had resigned as NAHCON boss.

Before Saleh’s resignation, Sources at the NAHCON headquarters disclosed that the commission formally appealed to the Saudi authorities for an extension to enable all concerned Hajj organs in Nigeria complete the capturing exercise on the Nusuk Masar platform.

But the request was not granted, a development that was confirmed through a statement released by Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations for NAHCON, Fatima Usara, saying “The Commission remains hopeful that the request will receive favourable consideration and assures the public that timely updates will be provided as soon as further communication is received”.

Meanwhile, sources from the Villa disclosed that before the request from the Saudi authorities, President Bola Tinubu’s body language had been that Saleh resign, considering reports available to him, but the principle of fair hearing was said to have compelled the President to request investigations to determine his fate.

On completion of the investigation by anti-corruption agencies, the President was said to have ordered that the Don leave office following a series of allegations levelled against him by members of the board, private operators and others.

A staff member of the commission who does not want his name in public because he was not authorised to comment, disclosed that the Saudi authorities have informed the apex government that they were not comfortable working with Saleh before closing the portal, considering the allegations surrounding his office, which had not been proven untrue through investigation and legal procedure.

He added that the closure was another avenue for the Saudis to further request that they have discussions with another NAHCON representative other than the former boss.

According to him, we expect that the Saudis will be comfortable discussing the preparations for the Hajj with another leader of the commission, who they believe should be transparent and accountable to the Federal Government.

The staff member added that the Saudis were allegedly not comfortable with Saleh’s administration style, noting that this could have formed part of the reasons the President ordered his resignation to save the country’s image.

He stressed that if the Saudis had turned down the country’s request, thousands of tour operators may run into debt after booking hotels, vehicles for the pilgrims’ tour and food ahead of arrival.

An intending pilgrim, Abdulsamad Oluwatoyin, who could not hold back his joy, said that the extension would assist him fulfil his dream of performing the 2026 hajj with his wife.

“I was sad when I was informed that the portal had been closed because all that I had planned would not work. But now, I will quickly complete the exercise and perform the rites with my wife”.

Oluwatoyin, meanwhile, urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a credible successor after Saleh’s resignation, saying frequent changes in leadership of the commission affect planning and the country’s image before the Saudis.

However, the former NAHCON boss has dismissed the allegations that the President ordered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

He stressed that the move was reached after deep reflection, prayerful consideration and consultations with his family.

Saleh said: “I wish to state unequivocally that this decision is taken entirely for personal reasons,” he said, emphasising that the resignation was made in good conscience and with full respect for the responsibilities of public service.

According to him, the resignation was carried out in line with Section 3(6) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006, and has been formally communicated in writing to President Bola Tinubu.

Saleh expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for the confidence and opportunity to serve the nation and the Muslim ummah, describing his appointment as an honour he would always cherish.

He also appreciated Vice President Kashim Shettima for his guidance, encouragement and consistent support throughout his tenure.

The former NAHCON boss extended appreciation to members of the Commission’s board, management and staff for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to duty.

He also acknowledged the contributions of State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, tour operators, aviation and service providers, as well as Nigerian partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that their collaboration strengthened Nigeria’s Hajj operations.

He was emphatic that his resignation was not due to any dissatisfaction with the Commission, the Federal Government or the mandate of NAHCON.

“Once again, I emphasize that this resignation is driven purely by personal considerations and reflects no dissatisfaction with the Commission, the government, or the noble mandate we have collectively pursued,” he stated.