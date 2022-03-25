JUST IN: Saudi oil tank farm goes up in flames ahead F1 grand prix

Ahead of the F1 Grand Prix race in Saudi Arabia, an oil depot has been reported to have exploded a few meters away from venue of the sporting event in Jeddah, the country’s port city.

The explosion was said to have caused panic for residents and visitors that had stormed the Arabian nation to witness the tournament and support their favorite rider.

As gathered, the oil tank farm, owned by Aramco, a Saudi-based firm, went up in flames on Friday as the organisers of the racing tournament prepare the ground for the riders to conclude their practice session ahead of Sunday’s event.

A large black smoke cloud oozing from the facility could be seen from the F1 track, just as it was learnt that the facility was the same fuel depot that the Houthis, a Yemeni rebel group, attacked recently in the country.

The Iran-backed Houthis did not immediately claim they were behind any strike, but a short statement through a military spokesperson earlier in the day indicated that the group was due to announce an operation “deep” within Saudi Arabia.

The organisers of the race, F1, in a statement released after the explosion, said: “The position at the moment is that we are waiting for further information from the authorities on what has happened.”

There is no suggestion that Sunday’s race would not go ahead after the riders have continued with their practice after the explosion as well as qualifiers for the F2 at the racing ground.

F1 drivers have not yet spoken to media, although near the end of first practice Verstappen said on team radio: “I smell a bit of a burning feeling. I am not sure if it is my car, or another car.”

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: “We are happy it is not your car.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

