JUST IN: Saudi limits 2022 hajj visitors to 1m slots

Ahead of the 2022 hajj pilgrimage, the Saudi Arabian Government has increased the capacity of pilgrims to perform the religious rites to one million for both their citizens as well as visitors and placed an embargo any pilgrim above the age of 65.

The Saudi authorities stated that none of the countries would be allowed to exceed their allocation, to avoid overcrowding during the exercise.

Announcing the new development on Saturday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the decisions were based on the profound concern afforded raised by the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques.

It said that the concerns were to ensure the safety and the wellbeing of those visiting Masjid al-Haram and The Prophet’s Mosque.

According to the government, The decision also derives from Saudi Arabia’s keen interest in maintaining the uninterrupted continuity of Hajj, alongside enabling the largest number of Muslims around the world to fulfill their Hajj and Umrah duties and visit the prophet’s mosque with an ether of spiritual peace.

In the statement released and made available to newsmen, the government argued that all measures were geared towards safeguarding the milestones it achieved in the healthcare sector as it grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the age barrier, it said: “Pilgrims should be less than 65 years old according to the Gregorian calendar, and are required to have full immunization with the basic doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.

“Those attending Hajj from abroad must submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19, using a sample taken within 72 hours before departure to Saudi Arabia

“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stressed that pilgrims must adhere to preventive measures, and must follow precautionary instructions while performing their Hajj duties, to ensure their health and wellbeing”.

