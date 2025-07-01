27.3 C
Lagos
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
National

JUST IN: Saudi Govt, top Nigerians lay Dantata to rest

By Abubakar Zaharadden, Kano

After many hours of preparation by the Nigerian Government and its Saudi counterpart, the body of business magnate and philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, has been laid to rest by family members, state governors, ministers, lawmakers, monarchs, businessmen, and others in Madinah, one of Islam’s two holiest cities in Saudi Arabia.

The Burial procession

Dantata’s body was accompanied to the Baqiya cemetery by the dignitaries who came from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia to participate in the burial rites of the 94-year-old who passed on in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MORE DETAILS SOON

