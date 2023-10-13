Just In: Saudi ends Super Eagles winning streaks through free-kick goals

Two stunning freekicks by Salman Al-Faraj and Mohammed Kanno was enough for the Saudi Arabian Falcons to hold the Super Eagles to a 2-2 draw during a friendly match, ending the Nigerian national football team’s winning streaks.

The Super Eagles were about extending their winning streaks when the Saudi’s earned a set piece a few meters away from the box and the Saudi’s, in the 100th minute of the game, ended the winning streak.

During the game played on Friday, the Saudi Falcons scored irst but the Super Eagles equalized through a home goal by Abdulelah Al-Amri in the 71st minute and Kelechi Iheanacho extended the lead in the 81st minute to take the lead.

As the match wined down at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão in Algarve, Portugal, the entire stadium was silence 10 minutes into the extra-time after the Mohammed Kanno converted his freekick, sending the Nigerian goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, to the wrong location.

