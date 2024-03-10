JUST IN: Saudi declares Monday as first of Ramadan

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that Monday, March 11, 2024, will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for this year, 1445 AH.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan, was said to have been sighted in the Holy Land amid declaration from other countries to start their fasting on Tuesday.

Saudi announced sighting of the moon on Sunday evening, meaning March 10 is the last day of the month of Sha’ban and the holy month will begin on Monday, March 11.

Before the declaration, Saudi Arabia authorities had earlier called on Muslims to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Supreme Court had called on whoever sighted the crescent to report to the nearest court and register their observation.

Meanwhile, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Oman and Brunei have announced March 12 as the beginning of Ramadan, following the inability to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening.

Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.