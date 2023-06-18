JUST IN: Saudi declares June 28th as Eid-il-Adha after sighting new moon

The Saudi Arabian Government has declared that Wednesday, June 28, as the first day of Eid Al-Adha, the period when Muslims will slaughter rams, after sighting the new moon of Dhul Hijjah in the country.

It said that the ritual of standing at Arafat, which marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj, would be on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Announcing the sighting of the moon on Sunday, the Supreme Court, through a statement made available to newsmen, stressed that Thursday, June 19, will be the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

According to the statement, the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Dhul Hijjah has been confirmed at the Tamir Observatory, near Riyadh.

The Supreme Court had earlier called on all Muslims across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad to search for the crescent moon of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah on Sunday evening, Dhu-Al Qadah 30, 1444 AH, corresponding to June 18, 2023.

It stated that whoever sights the crescent with naked eyes and through the use of telescopes to report to the nearest court and register the testimony, or report to the nearest center to help reach the nearest court.

