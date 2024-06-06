JUST IN: Saudi declares June 16 as Eid-il-Adha

The Saudi Arabia Supreme Court has announced that the first day of Eid Al Adha will be Sunday, June 16, after the crescent moon for the month of Dhu Al Hijjah was spotted.

It said that the sighting of the moon portrayed that the month of Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on Friday, June 7.

The Court added that the development further indicated that the day of Arafat falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha

The festival commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the holiest period in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts were often observed.

Before the announcement on Thursday, the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court had earlier urged Muslims globally to investigate the crescent.

Although none of the country’s observatories caught any glimpse of the moon, a witness subsequently reported seeing the crescent in Al Hareeq.

Following the report, the Supreme Court considered all the results and officially announced that there has been a moonsighting.