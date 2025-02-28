JUST IN: Saudi announces first day for 2025 Ramadan

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that Saturday, March 1st, 2025 will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan for this year, 1446 AH.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan, was said to have been sighted in the Holy Land amid declaration from other countries.

After the announcement on Friday, the Supreme Court extended congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, all citizens and residents, and Muslims worldwide, praying for Allah’s blessings, acceptance of good deeds, unity among Muslims, and the preservation of the country’s security and prosperity.

Saudi announced sighting of the moon on Friday evening, meaning February 28 is the last day of the month of Sha’ban and the holy month will begin on Saturday, March 1st, 2025.

Before the declaration, Saudi Arabia authorities had earlier called on Muslims to search for the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Supreme Court had called on whoever sighted the crescent to report to the nearest court and register their observation.

Ramadan, determined by the lunar Islamic calendar in which months span either 29 or 30 days, commences and concludes based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.