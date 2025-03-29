JUST IN: Saudi announces Eid, new crescent month

The Saudi Arabian Supreme Court has declared that Sunday, March 30th, 2025 as Eid-il-Fitri, after the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal was spotted in the country

It stated that the decision to declare Sunday as date for the Eid celebration came after the crescent moon of Shawwal was sighted in several locations across the Kingdom,

According to the Supreme Court, the sighting of the moon marked the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal for the year 1446 AH.

In a statement released on Saturday, the country’s supreme court stated that the Eid prayer would be observed across the country with special prayers on Sunday morning, followed by festive celebrations with family and community.

To ensure better celebration, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has prepared 15,948 mosques and 3,939 open-air prayer grounds across the Kingdom for Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

The preparations were carried out through the ministry’s branches in all regions, ensuring full readiness through maintenance, cleaning, operations, and the provision of safety measures.

The ministry emphasized its mission to care for houses of worship and to provide worshippers with a spiritual environment marked by devotion and tranquility.

It instructed mosque officials to adhere to the set timing for Eid prayers, which is 15 minutes after sunrise, in accordance with the Umm Al-Qura calendar.

More than 6,000 male and female inspectors have been assigned to monitor mosques and prayer sites to ensure their full readiness ahead of Eid.

The ministry called on citizens and residents to report any shortcomings in services provided at mosques through the Beneficiary Services Center at 1933.

It also urged everyone to seize the blessed days of Eid to engage in virtuous deeds, attend Eid prayers in congregation, strengthen family ties, and continue their good actions.