Just In: Saudi announces date for Eid-il-Adha

The Saudi Arabia Government through its Supreme Court has declared Friday June 6, 2025 as Eid Al Adha, following the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Dhu Al Hijjah in the country.

It added that Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 is the first day for the month of Dhu Al Hijjah, saying sighting of the moon portrayed that the month of Dhu Qi’dah has ended.

According to the government, the development further indicated that the day of Arafat falls on Thursday, June 5, while Friday, June 6 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha celebration.

Announcing the sighting of the moon on Tuesday, the government noted that announcement was made after several minutes of searching and verification to authenticate the moon sighted.

Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage during the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah which culminates in celebrating Eid Al Adha on the 10th day of Hajj rituals.

Eid Al Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al Adha is a time of celebration where Muslims gather for prayers at the mosque, visit family and friends, exchange gifts, and enjoy feasts. It’s a time of charitable acts, remembrance, and community. However, the exact practices can vary from country to country.

The Day of Arafat is an important Islamic observance that takes place on the ninth of Dhu Al Hijjah, the day before Eid Al Adha. It marks the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, where Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat and the Plain of Arafat. It is from this site that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered one of his final sermons during the last year of his life.

For Muslims who are not participating in Hajj, Arafat Day is a significant day of fasting and spiritual reflection. Although fasting on this day is not obligatory, it is highly recommended for those not performing the pilgrimage.