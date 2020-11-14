Just in: Saraki returns to Nigeria, visits Kwara ahead 2023 election

The immediate past Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has returned to Nigeria barely one year and a half after losing his senatorial seat during the last general election held in 2019.

Saraki had been abroad since Independent national Electoral Election (INEC) announced the outcome of the poll, declaring All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, winner of Kwara Central Senatorial District.

The former lawmaker, in a statement and pictures posted on his official social media handles to announce his return on Saturday, moved straight to Kwara State, his hometown where he was treated to a rousing welcome by his party members, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other supporters that trooped out to receive him.

In the picture posted, Saraki, a Kwara former governor, was seen waving at the supporters that lined up on the road to appreciate his return to the state.

He returned hours after the State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, promised to revoke a law that guarantees life pensions and other privileges for former governors.

The move, The Guild learnt, was part of former senate president’s moves to relaunch his political career and possibly contest for the next general election that was scheduled by INEC for February, 2023.

Aside from the political gains, Bukola’s visit to the town was for the eight-year Fidau prayer for his late dad, Olushola Saraki, and the silver jubilee anniversary of the coronation of the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

After the arrival through the Ilorin International Airport, he thereafter left for his family’s GRA residence where the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Muhammad Bashir led the prayers, which was also attended by his younger sister, Gbemisola Saraki, who is also the Minister of State for Transport.