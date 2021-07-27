JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu swears in 57 newly elected councils’ Chairmen, charges on grassroots devt.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn-in the 57 newly elected chairmen and Vice chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), just as he charged the Chairmen to introduce policies and programmes that would ensure even development across their councils.

Sanwo-Olu said that the chairmen should complete all existing projects within their councils and engage in activities that would ensure they syurpass the legacies of their predecessors, saying that is the expectations of the people that elected you.

The governor, while describing Local Governments as the closest tier of government to the people, stated that the expectations of the every residents of Lagos from the newly elected chairmen particularly during this COVID-19 era, were that they would introduce programmes that can ameliorate the challenges brought by virus after spreading to the country.

The governor, who sworn in the chairmen in Ikeja on Tuesday, stressed that any shortcomings on the part of Local Government administration, considering it’s closeness to Lagosians, would be keenly felt by the people across the state.

