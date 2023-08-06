JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu suspends LASIAMA boss, sacks facility managers after doctor’s death

Following death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, inside an elevator at the Lagos General Hospital, Odan, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the immediate and indefinite suspension of the Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) boss, Adenike Adekanbi, for not properly oversees the activities of the agency and managing the facility.

Aside from her, the governor also ordered that the facility managers be sacked and the firm blacklisted immediately.

Also, the governor approved that the installation and maintenance contractors be investigated by the Lagos Police Command and prosecuted if they were found culpable.

The police has been given directives by the Sanwo-Olu to also investigate anyone else that might have been found to be negligent in his duty in the hospital.

The governor approved this after the panel investigating the issue concluded its deliberations and submitted report to the state government for implementation of their findings.

As gathered, for transparency, the membership of the panel included representatives of the Medical Guild and six representatives of House Officers.

Meanwhile, the state government has debunked claims that medical experts could not save Diaso due to non availability of bloods in the hospital’s bank.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, disclosed this through a statement released on Sunday and made available to newsmen.

Sogunle disclosed that the government has restructured operations and line of reporting of the facility managers, to involve the hospital management directly.

He added that engineers were already working to unravel reasons all the safety devices of the elevator failed at the same time.

“The Lagos Safety Commission has been directed to immediately carry out an audit of all elevators in public offices. This is besides the usual safety arrangements that have always existed”.

The deceased, who was described as a vibrant young house officer, died during an accident inside the General Hospital in Odan, Lagos Island axis on 1st August 2023.

According to the statement, The Lagos State Government would like to, once again, acknowledge with deep regret the unfortunate elevator accident of Tuesday, 1st August 2023 at the House Officer’s residence of the General Hospital, Odan, which resulted in the death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a vibrant young house officer.

“We commiserate with her family and her colleagues and pray for the repose of her soul. As a Government, we feel the pain of this irreparable loss. May The Almighty console them and give them the strength to go through this difficult time.

“The Lagos State Government, in recognition of the importance of providing functional and comfortable accommodation for health workers, outsourced the management of the House Officers Quarters to a facility management company. The Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) oversees the activities of the facility management company.

“Following the incident, we immediately set up a panel to look into its likely causes, identify persons who might be culpable, and suggest ways of preventing any future occurrence.

“For transparency, the membership of the panel included representatives of the Medical Guild and six representatives of House Officers.

“The panel has now concluded its deliberations and submitted its report. According to its findings, the incident happened around 6.50 pm. Due to the impact, the elevator doors were damaged and needed to be forced open to rescue the trapped house officer. She was extracted at about 7.50 pm and resuscitation commenced immediately. She was wheeled to the emergency room and was immediately attended to by a medical team led by a highly experienced consultant orthopaedic and trauma surgeon. The team was assisted by all house officers who were present at the time. The initial objectives were to ensure a clear airway, maintain breathing, and establish circulation. The team was also joined by two consultant anaesthetists, including the Medical Director, who intubated the patient. Despite all the efforts, she stopped breathing around 8.13pm and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) commenced. This went on until 8.59pm when she was pronounced dead.

“It is important to state that blood samples for cross-matching had not been taken and there had not been a request for blood at the time CPR commenced; it is not true that blood was not available. The State has a strong network of screening centres where blood is available. Besides, there is a register of voluntary donors who can be mobilised at very short notice.

“It is also important to state that the elevator that crashed was installed brand new in 2021. Elevator experts working with the Lagos Safety Commission have carried out an initial inspection and will be removing the elevator for further mechanical examination to determine why the safety features that should prevent this kind of accident did not work. Their findings will determine if we have a case with the elevator installer”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

