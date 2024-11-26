JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu suspends communication aide for supplying public wrong information

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Wale Ajetunmobi, over misrepresentation of facts.

Sanwo-Olu said that Ajetunmobi’s actions does not conform with the administration stance on public issues.

As gathered, the decision was taken after his comment on social media, allegedly backing extra judicial punishment for anyone that had committed actions that violated laws.

The governor’s decision was disclosed on Tuesday through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, Ajetunmobi’s suspension comes on the heels of the misrepresentation of facts on his personal “X” account on a past incident.

“The Governor wishes to state categorically that his administration frowns at any form of extra judicial punishment and will not be a part of any such action. That is not who we are. That is not our way”.