JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu suspends abandon vehicle team operations indefinite over extortions, others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has placed the ad-hoc teams of Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC) on an indefinite suspension over continued harassment and extortions of motorists across the state.

As gathered, the team operations were said to be causing embarrassment to the State Government despite several reviews conducted on the operational guidelines of the team.

Before discovering their conducts, the governor office, it was learnt, was already been flooded with several complaints of extortion and harassment from Lagosians against members of the suspended team.

Confirming the suspension, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said that the government had no other option than to suspend their operations in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs).

In a statement released on Friday, Oladeinde noted that the administration would deal with any of the members that disregard this new directives from the governor.

According to the statement, the directive warned that any ad-hoc team found operating after this notice will be handed over to the Law Enforcement Agencies for trial and prosecution in accordance with the Law of the State as captured in the Traffic Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018.

“The directive while requesting the general public to take note of the order also advise abandoned vehicles owners which hitherto pose as environmental nuisances, security and traffic impediment to remove them from the roads as this directive is not an excuse for negligence of the Traffic Laws of the State”.

It would be recalled that Removal of Abandoned Vehicles Committee, (RAVC) earlier suspension was lifted on 30th December, 2021 in view of several appraisal and review of the operational guidelines of the team by the State Government.

