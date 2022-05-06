JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu suspends abandon vehicle team operations indefinite over extortions, others

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has placed the ad-hoc teams of Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles (RAVC) on an indefinite suspension over continued harassment and extortions of motorists across the state.
As gathered, the team operations were said to be causing embarrassment to the State Government despite several reviews conducted on the operational guidelines of the team.
Before discovering their conducts, the governor office, it was learnt, was already been flooded with several complaints of extortion and harassment from Lagosians against members of the suspended team.