JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu steps down new Lagos abortion guidelines

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the immediate suspension of the state’s new guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy for Legal Indications designed to reduce maternal mortality and illegal abortion across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that new guideline that was issued by the government through the Directorate of Family Health and Nutrition in the Ministry of Health, would not be implemented yet considering the for adequate deliberation.

The governor noted that the suspension period would allow the state’s Executive Council to deliberate on the issue thoroughly, to check its advantages and possible shortcomings.

Through a statement released by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, the governor added that the period would allow for adequate public sensitization and stakeholder engagement to reach a consensus required for successful guideline development.

“These guidelines have generated immense public interest which has necessitated escalating it to Mr Governor, who has advised further sensitization of the public and key stakeholders to ensure a clearer understanding of the objectives of the guidelines”.

He noted that the government through the health ministry remains committed to planning, devising, and implementing policies that promote qualitative, affordable, and equitable healthcare services to the citizenry.

According to the statement, among the several factors contributing to maternal mortality, illegal abortions and high-risk pregnancies leading to unresolvable complications rank high.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Health is seeking different methods to eliminate illegal abortions and ensure that a mother does not die at childbirth, thereby, disrupting an entire family unit.

“In this regard, it became imperative to examine, in keeping with existing National and State laws and policies, if there are indeed justifications and medical reasons to offer abortion to a woman whose life is threatened by a pregnancy.

“Following this, the guideline was developed over four years through painstaking work by experts in Law and in Obstetrics and Gynaecology with a focus on creating the opportunity to reduce maternal mortality and in line with existing laws”.

