JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu signs N1.768trn 2023 budget into law

By The Guild

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the state’s N1.768 trillion budget for 2023, barely two months after the House of Assembly approved the appropriation bill for the year into law.

A breakdown of the budget signed into law by the governor showed that N748.096 billion was for recurrent expenditure and N1.019 trillion was allocated for capital expenditure for the year.

The budget signed into law was 76 million higher than the 2023 appropriation bill presented by the governor before the lawmaker for their approval.

Sanwo-Olu presented before the members of the State House of Assembly the total sum of N1,692,670,759,894 as the Lagos State 2023 Budget, but the lawmakers passed N1.768 trillion.

The Governor signed the bill into law on Friday at the State House in Ikeja.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

