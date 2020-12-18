JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu shuts down schools indefinately, limit mosque, churches, others gathering

As part of measures to flatten coronavirus curve in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an indefinite closure of public and private schools and that religious houses limit their congregations to 50 percent capacity of the venue.

Sanwo-Olu also directed public servants from Grade Level 14 and below to work from home from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days to avoid further spread of the virus in Lagos.

The Governor, who disclosed that he had recovered tremendously from the virus contracted, on Friday, stated that all concerts, carnivals and street parties earlier scheduled for the yuletide and others for next year be put on hold until further notice.

He noted that the directives and other measures were taken by the government as the only way to keep the curve flattened and prevent a full-blown second wave from developing within Lagos.

“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice. And the midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place. Also, the protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

“All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue”, the governor added.