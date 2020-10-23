Just In: Sanwo-Olu reviews curfew hours, sue for peace

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reviewed the 24 hour curfew earlier imposed on the state after violence trailed the EndSARS protests staged to demand for reform of the Nigerian Police and prosecution of officers involved in brutality and extra-judicial actions.

Sanwo-Olu added that residents could now move and do business within Lagos freely between the hours 8am and 6pm daily.

He announced development during a broadcast on Friday, just as he appealed to Lagosians to eschew violence and embrace peace in the state.

The state was on Tuesday been placed under a 24-hour curfew to curtail the arson and widespread violence that has followed the peaceful #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

